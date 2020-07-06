CBSE CTET Exam 2020: कोरोना के बढ़ते खतरे के कारण सीबीएसई (Central Board of Secondary Education) द्वारा 5 जुलाई 2020 को आयोजीत की जाने वाली सीटीईटी परीक्षा (CTET Exam2020)को टाल दिया गया है. सीटीईटी (CTET) की परीक्षा अब कब आयोजित होगी इस बारे में अभी कोई फैसला नहीं लिया गया है. परीक्षा को 25 जून को स्थगित करने का फैसला लिया गया था. केंद्रीय मानव संसाधन मंत्री डॉ. रमेश पोखरियाल (Ramesh Pokhriyal) ने ट्वीट करके परीक्षा के स्थगित होने की जानकारी दी थी. उन्होंने अपने ट्वीट में कहा था कि “वर्तमान परिस्थितियों को देखते हुए 5 जुलाई 2020 होने वाली CTET परीक्षा को फिलहाल स्थगित करने का निर्णय लिया गया है. सीटीईटी परीक्षा की तारीख के बाद ही सीबीएसई द्वारा एडमिट कार्ड (CBSE CTET 2020 Admit Card) को लेकर को जानकारी दी जाएगी. Also Read - CBSE CTET 2020 Exam Latest News:सीबीएसई ने फिर से CTET परीक्षा को लेकर शेयर किया यह जानकारी, जानिए पूरी डिटेल

सरकार के इस फैसले से जहां कुछ छात्रों को मायूसी हुई तो कुछ छात्र इस बात को लेकर काफी खुश थे कि उन्हें तैयारी के लिए थोड़ा और समय मिल गया. सीबीएसई (CBSE) कभी भी सीटीईटी परीक्षा (CTET Notification) के बारे में जानकारी दे सकता है. ऐसे में अब छात्रों को नहीं मालूम है कि परीक्षा नजदीक की तारीख में होगी या फिर दूसरे महीने में होगी. अगर आप भी सीटीईटी परीक्षा के लिए आवेदन किया है तो आपको जरूरी है कि परीक्षा के नजदीकी समय में पुराने प्रश्नपत्रों के सवालों को दोहराएं और अपनी तैयारी को आंके ताकि परीक्षा के दौरान किसी भी प्रकार का कोई संशय न हो मन में. Also Read - सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने कहा- CISCE मध्य जुलाई तक जारी करें रिजल्ट, मार्किंग का आधार CBSE से हो अलग

आज हम आपको सीटीईटी परीक्षा में विज्ञान से संबंधित कुछ ऐसे सवाल बताएंगे जो कि काफी परीक्षा के दृष्टि से काफी अहम हैं. कई बार इन सवालों को शिक्षक पात्रता परीक्षा में पूछा भी गया है. अगर आप इन सवालों को दोहराते हैं और प्रैक्टिस में लाते हैं तो आपको परीक्षा प्रश्न पत्र हल करने में अवश्य मदद मिलेगी. Also Read - CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2020: सीबीएसई 15 जुलाई तक जारी कर सकता है 10वीं,12वीं का रिजल्ट, जानिए किस आधार पर होगी मार्किंग

Q-1.Which of the following deficiencies in food cause night blindness disease?

a)Protein

b)Fats

c) Vitamin-A

d) Vitamin-C

Ans-(c)

Q-2.The dietary fibres are

a)made up proteins

b)also called roughages

c)made up of cellulose and proteins

d)made up of collagon fibres

Ans-(b)

Q-3.Non-metallic oxides

a)are basic in nature

b)are amphoteric in nature

c)turn red litmus paper blue

d)are acidic in nature

Ans- (d)

Q-4.On addition of salt to water causes

a)boiling point increases

b)boiling point decreases

c)boiling point is not affected

d)freezing point increases

Ans-(a)

Q-5.Some acids are strong and some are weak. The strength of an acid depends upon the certain ion produced in water. That ion is

a)metal ion

b)hydrogen ion

c) oxygen ion

d) chlorine ion

Ans-(b)

Q-6.Which of the following acts as a natural indicator for pollution in water?

a) Lichens

b)Algae

c)Chinabrose plant

d)Fungi

Ans-(a)

Q-7.Which of the following is present in the acid rain?

a) Sulphurous acid

b)Nitrous acid

c)Carbonic acid

d) Carboxylic acid

Ans- (a)

Q-8.Each cell in our body contains DNA.We also have proteins and fats in our body.What is common among DNA, proteins and fats?

a)All contain acids

b)All are inorganic

c)All are salts

d)All contain bases

Ans-(a)

Q-9.Root cap is absent in

a) hydrophytes

b)mesophytes

c) halophytes

d) xerophyte

Ans- (a)

Q-10.Which of the following terms constitute the female part of a flower?

a)Stigma,ovary and stamen

b) Stigma, ovary and style

c) Stamen,ovary and style

d) Stamen,petals and sepals

Ans-(b)

Q-11.Which among the following is not a single flower ,but a group of flowers?

a)Rose

b)Datura

c)China rose

d) Sunflower

Ans-(d)

Q-12.Which of the following is the reproducing part of ginger?

a)Root

b)Leaf

c)Stem

d)Seed

Ans-(c)

Q-13.The part of alimentary canal,which receives bile juice from the liver and stores it in gall bladder is

a)small intestine

b) pancreas

c) stomach

d) oesophagus

Ans-(b)

Q-14.All of the following are single -celled except

a)embryo

b) Paramecium

c)hen’s egg

d) zygote

Ans-(a)

Q-15. Polio is caused by a

a) protozoan

b) fungi

c) virus

d) bacteria

Ans-(c)