Maths Pedagogical issues – 15 Questions Error analysis aspects of learning & teaching Community Mathematics Evaluation through formal/informal methods Diagnostic & Remedial Teaching Language of Mathematics Nature of Mathematics/Logical thinking Place of Mathematics in Curriculum Problems of Teaching Maths

Maths Pedagogical issues – 10 Questions Remedial Teaching Community Mathematics Problem of Teaching Place of Mathematics in Curriculum Language of Mathematics Nature of Mathematics/Logical thinking Evaluation through formal/informal methods