ICSI CS Exam 2023: ICSI ने जारी किया CS एग्जीक्यूटिव और प्रोफेशनल प्रोग्राम का टाइम टेबल

आईसीएसआई यानी इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ कंपनी सेक्रेटरीज ऑफ इंडिया ने इस साल का सीएस एग्जाम का टाइम टेबल जारी कर दिया है.

ICSI CS Exam Date 2023: आईसीएसआई यानी इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ कंपनी सेक्रेटरीज ऑफ इंडिया ने इस साल का सीएस एग्जाम का टाइम टेबल जारी कर दिया है. एग्जाम 21 दिसंबर 2023 से 30 दिसंबर 2023 तक होगा. जिन उम्मीदवारों ने इसके लिए आवेदन किया है वे इसका टाइम टेबल इसके ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट icsi.edu पर जाकर डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं. वे इस पेज पर भी एग्जाम टाइम टेबल को देख सकते हैं.

परीक्षा के बारे में

आईसीएसआई सीएस एग्जाम तीन घंटे का होगा. यह परीक्षा दोपहर दो बजे से पांच बजे तक किया जाएगा. स्टूडेंट्स के हवाले से पता चला है कि आईसीएसआई सीएस प्रोफेसनल एग्जाम सिलेबस 2017 के हिसाब से होगा. वहीं आईसीएसआई एग्जिक्यूटिव दिसंबर एग्जाम साल 2017 और 2022 के आधार पर होगा.

सीएस एग्जिक्यूटिव सिलेबस (2017)

21 December, 2023- Jurisprudence, Interpretation and General Laws (Module-I)

22 December, 2023- Securities Laws and Capital Markets (Module-II)

23 December, 2023- Company Law (Module-I)

24 December, 2023- Economic, Business and Commercial Laws (Module-II)

26 December, 2023- Setting Up of Business Entities and Closure (Module-I)

27 December, 2023- Corporate and Management Accounting(OMR Based) (Module-II)

28 December, 2023- Tax Laws(OMR Based) (Module-I)

29 December, 2023- Financial and Strategic Management(OMR Based) (Module-II)

सीएस एग्जिक्यूटिव सिलेबस (2022)

21 December, 2023- Jurisprudence, Interpretation and General Laws (Group 1)

22 December, 2023- Capital Market and Securities Laws(Group 2)

23 December, 2023- Company Law and Practice (Group 1)

24 December, 2023- Economic, Commercial and Intellectual PropertyLaws

26 December, 2023- Setting Up of Business, Industrial and LabourLaws (Group-1)

27 December, 2023- Tax Laws and Practice(Group-2)

28 December, 2023- Corporate Accounting and FinancialManagement(Group-1)

29 December, 2023- No Examination

सीएस प्रोफेशनल एग्जाम टाइम टेबल

21 December, 2023- Governance, Risk Management, Compliances and Ethics(Module – I)

22 December, 2023- Secretarial Audit, Compliance Management and DueDiligence (Module – II)

23 December, 2023- Corporate Funding and Listings in Stock Exchanges (Module – III)

24 December, 2023- Advanced Tax Laws (Module – I)

26 December, 2023- Corporate Restructuring, Insolvency, Liquidation and Winding – up

27 December, 2023- Multidisciplinary Case Studies (Open book exam)

28 December, 2023- Drafting, Pleadings and Appearances

29 December, 2023- Resolution of Corporate Disputes, Non– Compliances and Remedies

30 December, 2023- पांच में से कोई एक वैकल्पिक विषय चुने

Banking- Law and Practice

Insurance- Law and Practice

Intellectual Property Rights- Laws and Practices

Labour Laws and Practice

Insolvency- Law and Practice