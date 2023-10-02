By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
UGC ने जारी किया फर्जी यूनिवर्सिटी की लिस्ट, दिल्ली टॉप पर
विश्वविद्यालय अनुदान आयोग (UGC) ने भारत में फर्जी विश्वविद्यालयों की लिस्ट जारी की है. सबसे ज्यादा दिल्ली में फेक यूनिवर्सिटी दिल्ली में है.
विश्वविद्यालय अनुदान आयोग (UGC) ने भारत में फर्जी विश्वविद्यालयों की लिस्ट जारी की है. यूजीसी ने राज्य सरकार के उच्च शिक्षा विभागों/प्रमुख सचिवों और राज्यों को फर्जी संस्थानों के खिलाफ उचित कार्रवाई करने के लिए लेटर लिखा है. यूजीसी सचिव, मनीष जोशी ने इन संस्थानों के कुलपतियों को भेजे गए एक आधिकारिक पत्र में लिखा है.लेटर में लिखा है “मैं आपको सूचित करना चाहूंगा कि आपका संस्थान फर्जी विश्वविद्यालयों की सूची में आता है.यहां देखें लिस्ट.
Andhra Pradesh
- Christ New Testament Deemed University
- Bible Open University of India
Delhi
- All India Institute of Public & Physical Health Sciences (AIIPHS) State Government University
- Commercial University Ltd.
- United Nations University
- Vocational University
- ADR-Centric Juridical University
- Indian Institute of Science and Engineering
- Viswakarma Open University for Self-Employment
- Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University)
Karnataka
- Badaganvi Sarkar World Open University Education Society
- Kerala
- St. John’s University
Maharashtra
- Raja Arabic University
- Puducherry
- Sree Bodhi Academy of Higher Education
Uttar Pradesh
- Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith
- National University of Electro Complex Homeopathy
- Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University (Open University)
Bhartiya Shiksha Parishad
West Bengal
- Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine
- Institute of Alternative Medicine and Research
