अपूरणीय क्षति, भारत ने एक लीजेंड क्रिकेटर को खोया...बिशन सिंह बेदी के निधन से क्रिकेट जगत स्तब्ध

बिशन सिंह बेदी ने भारत की 1971 में इंग्लैंड में ऐतिहासिक जीत में अहम भूमिका निभाई थी. उन्होंने चोटिल अजित वाडेकर की गैर-मौजूदगी में भारत की कप्तानी भी की थी

Published: October 23, 2023 4:49 PM IST

By Akhilesh Tripathi | Edited by Akhilesh Tripathi

Bishan singh Bedi
(Photo credit-Twitter)

भारतीय टीम के पूर्व कप्तान बिशन सिंह बेदी का निधन का 77 साल की उम्र में सोमवार को निधन हो गया. भारत के बाएं हाथ के इस महान स्पिनर ने 1967 और 1979 के बीच 67 टेस्ट मैच खेलकर 266 विकेट लिए. इसके अलावा उन्होंने 10 वनडे इंटरनैशनल में 7 विकेट लिए.बिशन सिंह बेदी के निधन पर खेल जगत में शोक की लहर है. कई हस्तियों ने उनके निधन पर दुख जताया है. उनके निधन से क्रिकेट जगत स्तब्ध है.

यहां देखें रिएक्शन:

