Cricket Fraternity Condoles Demise Of Legendary Spinner Bishan Singh Bedi

अपूरणीय क्षति, भारत ने एक लीजेंड क्रिकेटर को खोया...बिशन सिंह बेदी के निधन से क्रिकेट जगत स्तब्ध

बिशन सिंह बेदी ने भारत की 1971 में इंग्लैंड में ऐतिहासिक जीत में अहम भूमिका निभाई थी. उन्होंने चोटिल अजित वाडेकर की गैर-मौजूदगी में भारत की कप्तानी भी की थी

(Photo credit-Twitter)

भारतीय टीम के पूर्व कप्तान बिशन सिंह बेदी का निधन का 77 साल की उम्र में सोमवार को निधन हो गया. भारत के बाएं हाथ के इस महान स्पिनर ने 1967 और 1979 के बीच 67 टेस्ट मैच खेलकर 266 विकेट लिए. इसके अलावा उन्होंने 10 वनडे इंटरनैशनल में 7 विकेट लिए.बिशन सिंह बेदी के निधन पर खेल जगत में शोक की लहर है. कई हस्तियों ने उनके निधन पर दुख जताया है. उनके निधन से क्रिकेट जगत स्तब्ध है.

यहां देखें रिएक्शन:

Deeply saddened to hear about the loss of Bishan Singh Bedi Sir, a legend and a true ambassador of the sport. His contribution to Indian cricket will be remembered forever.

My heartfelt condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/VKGb5lCEcO — DK (@DineshKarthik) October 23, 2023

A legend of Indian cricket. RIP Bishan Singh Bedi Sir. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones 🙏 — Mohammed Siraj (@mdsirajofficial) October 23, 2023

Sad to hear the demise of Shri Bishan Singh Bedi. Indian Cricket has lost an icon today. Bedi Sir defined an era of cricket and he left an indelible mark on the game with his artistry as a spin bowler and his impeccable character. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and… — Jay Shah (@JayShah) October 23, 2023

My heartfelt condolences to the family and friends during this challenging moment. @BishanBedi sir’s memory will forever hold a special place in our hearts. Indian cricket will forever be grateful for his contributions. 🙏#BishanBedi #CricketLegend pic.twitter.com/mewbyU6rVI — Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) October 23, 2023

Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of legendary India spinner Bishan Singh Bedi. His contributions to Indian cricket and his artistry on the field will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and the entire cricketing community. May his… pic.twitter.com/ZrxCAtRLMr — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) October 23, 2023

Deeply saddened by the demise of the legendary spinner and former captain of the Indian cricket team Bishan Singh Bedi Ji. Bedi Ji will live in our memories not only through his contribution to the cricketing world but also as the master of crafty bowling who could weave magic on… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 23, 2023

