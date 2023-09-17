Hindi Cricket Hindi

Asia Cup 2023: टीम इंडिया की जीत पर पीएम मोदी ने दी बधाई, दिग्गज क्रिकेटर्स ने भी तारीफों के पुल बांधे

Asia Cup 2023: टीम इंडिया की जीत पर पीएम मोदी ने दी बधाई, दिग्गज क्रिकेटर्स ने भी तारीफों के पुल बांधे

नई दिल्ली. भारत ने श्रीलंका को एशिया कप 2023 के फाइनल में 10 विकेट से हराकर आठवीं

(Photo credit-BCCI Twitter)

नई दिल्ली. भारत ने श्रीलंका को एशिया कप 2023 के फाइनल में 10 विकेट से हराकर आठवीं बार एशिया कप खिताब पर कब्जा कर लिया. मोहम्मद सिराज की घातक गेंदबाजी के आगे श्रीलंका की टीम 50 रन पर ढेर हो गई, भारतीय टीम ने 6.1 ओवर में बिना कोई विकेट गंवाए लक्ष्य को हासिल कर लिया. सिराज ने सात ओवर में एक मेडन के साथ 21 रन देकर छह विकेट लिए. भारतीय टीम की इस जीत के बाद प्रधानमंत्री ने ट्वीट कर बधाई दी है. वहीं सचिन तेंदुलकर, वीरेंद्र सहवाग सहित दिग्गज क्रिकेटर्स ने टीम की तारीफों के पुल बांध दिए हैं.

पीएम मोदी ने किया ट्वीट

भारत के एशिया कप जीतने के बाद पीएम मोदी ने ट्वीट किया, वेल प्लेड टीम इंडिया, भारत को एशिया कप जीतने पर बधाई, हमारे खिलाड़ियों ने पूरे टूर्नामेंट में शानदार खेल का प्रदर्शन किया.

Well played Team India! Congratulations on winning the Asia Cup. Our players have shown remarkable skill through the tournament. https://t.co/7uLEGQSXey — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 17, 2023

दिग्गज क्रिकेटर्स ने की तारीफ:

सचिन तेंदुलकर ने भारतीय टीम की जीत पर लिखा, जोरदार जीत

Congratulations #TeamIndia on an emphatic victory! A difficult day indeed for Sri Lankan cricket. Must say, @mdsirajofficial‘s upfront spell was rather spicy to handle! Well done .#INDvSL pic.twitter.com/LW2MfRZo68 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 17, 2023

Too good. 21 overs in the match and done and dusted. Mohammad Siraj was simply outstanding and we have peaked at the right time before the World Cup. Congratulations Team on winning the Asia Cup. #BHAvsSL pic.twitter.com/CQmj1gXimG — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 17, 2023

CHAMPIONS! #TeamIndia clinches the #AsiaCup2023 with an extraordinary display of dominance, chasing down an easy target against Sri Lanka! Kudos to the entire squad for their incredible performance! #IndvsSl #AsiaCupfinals — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) September 17, 2023

It’s an 8th win for us this season! India showed their dominance and emerged victorious against Sri Lanka today! #TeamIndia #Winners

Well done boys pic.twitter.com/oSAEnOnJ07 — Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) September 17, 2023

