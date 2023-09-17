Top Recommended Stories

  • Hindi
  • Cricket Hindi
  Pm Modi Congratulates Indian Cricket Team On Asia Cup Win Sachin Tendulkar

Asia Cup 2023: टीम इंडिया की जीत पर पीएम मोदी ने दी बधाई, दिग्गज क्रिकेटर्स ने भी तारीफों के पुल बांधे

नई दिल्ली. भारत ने श्रीलंका को एशिया कप 2023 के फाइनल में 10 विकेट से हराकर आठवीं

Updated: September 17, 2023 10:19 PM IST

By Akhilesh Tripathi | Edited by Akhilesh Tripathi

Team India
(Photo credit-BCCI Twitter)

नई दिल्ली. भारत ने श्रीलंका को एशिया कप 2023 के फाइनल में 10 विकेट से हराकर आठवीं बार एशिया कप खिताब पर कब्जा कर लिया. मोहम्मद सिराज की घातक गेंदबाजी के आगे श्रीलंका की टीम 50 रन पर ढेर हो गई, भारतीय टीम ने 6.1 ओवर में बिना कोई विकेट गंवाए लक्ष्य को हासिल कर लिया. सिराज ने सात ओवर में एक मेडन के साथ 21 रन देकर छह विकेट लिए. भारतीय टीम की इस जीत के बाद प्रधानमंत्री ने ट्वीट कर बधाई दी है. वहीं सचिन तेंदुलकर, वीरेंद्र सहवाग सहित दिग्गज क्रिकेटर्स ने टीम की तारीफों के पुल बांध दिए हैं.

पीएम मोदी ने किया ट्वीट

भारत के एशिया कप जीतने के बाद पीएम मोदी ने ट्वीट किया, वेल प्लेड टीम इंडिया, भारत को एशिया कप जीतने पर बधाई, हमारे खिलाड़ियों ने पूरे टूर्नामेंट में शानदार खेल का प्रदर्शन किया.

दिग्गज क्रिकेटर्स ने की तारीफ:

सचिन तेंदुलकर ने भारतीय टीम की जीत पर लिखा, जोरदार जीत


