Also Read - दीपिका पादुकोण ने लगाया आमिर खान पर 'आरोप', 20 साल पहले की ये बात आई याद

View this post on Instagram

#14YearsOfFanaa. Bts this was preshoot. And as usual the film was quite different from what we read on paper. Still remember Poland and how much fun we had there. @_aamirkhan @kunalkohli @kirronkhermp #RishiKapoor @iamalihaji @yrf