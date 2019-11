View this post on Instagram

I miss football 🙁 I still have my run-up but my kick’s a mess. Which is technically not possible.. But whatever. New Years Resolution: Fix back, play football. . . . #donttellmyphysio #donttellpopeye #football #majormissing #missing #drills #isuckatheaders #headers #footballanywhere #anythingforfootball #allthefootballallthetime