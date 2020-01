View this post on Instagram

As a child @shikhardofficial and I dreamt of doing a soft drink commercial together Little did we know that life would actually bring us together after so many years on my own Show BEST feeling in the World is when ur parents are ur Guests on ur show .. Thank you @zingtv @zee5 @indianstorytellers for making this happen I will cherish this Moment always @shikhardofficial @wahi.veena @arunwahi #dhawanuncle #mom #dad #uncle #childhoodfriends