First Look: Ranveersingh as a Gujarati boy in #JayeshbhaiJordaar. Directed by Divyang Thakkar, the film talks about how judgemental d society is about women. Ranveer plays an ordinary man who ends up doing something extraordinary when he’s hurled into a threatening situation!. @ranveersingh @jj_thefilm @ranveersinghglorious . . #jayeshbhaijordaar #new #film #happy #look #ranveersingh #lovinglife