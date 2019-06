View this post on Instagram

The dialogues of a movie often go down in history. #TheSoundOfBadla … a way of saying thank you for all the love you have shown ! Ideated and designed by yours truly, and music by @rovinmusic @taapsee @sujoy_g @RedChilliesEnt @iAmAzure @puriakshai @sunirkhetrapal @_gauravverma @aroyflyod