Also Read - शर्टलेस हुए सिद्धांत चतुर्वेदी, अपने दिल के बारे में ये तक कह डाला...

View this post on Instagram

Growing up with siblings is one of the greatest blessings in life. They are our first best friends and the foes we can’t live without. The most beautiful aspect of the sibling relation, however, is that no matter how old you grow, how distant you stay, and how busy or stressed you are, even the thought of being with your sibling(s) in the safety of your house takes all the stress away. It is one of the most refreshing and overwhelming feelings. The same is the bond that I have shared with my siblings all through my life. We have been together, from being partners in crime to pillars of strength for each other. @square_yards gave us this beautiful chance to relive our memories and has motivated us to make new ones this Raksha Bandhan. This was #meriwalihomestory , and you can share yours too on www.squareyards.com @harshvarrdhankapoor #rakhi #rakshabandhan #siblings #siblingbond #sister #brother #squareyards