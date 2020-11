View this post on Instagram

Looking back at the day when I almost drowned⭐️ Sharing a brief episode of How Life gave me a Second chance . I was enjoying a swim in #anselazio in Praslin, Seychelles, when a Rogue wave hit me and almost bashed me against a giant boulder. The salt water was choking me and blinding me at the same time; in an attempt to gasp for air to breathe, I started throwing my limbs in every direction possible, to get an anchor. The waves kept hitting me against the boulders and I thought to myself… This is it… What a beautiful way to die. Nobody could see me or hear me as I had drifted away from the beach. My struggle for air didn't go unnoticed , I somehow managed to find a small boulder with a crevice that was wide enough for me to hold onto . My Adrenaline encouraged me to surface and I lay on a giant boulder facing the sky. The only words that escaped my mouth as my breathing normalised were- Thank you Universe ⭐️- #misstriouslyyours Life gives you multiple chances. Never take them for granted. Cherish those Chances and Thank the Universe for keeping you Alive and Happy⭐️ Please share this with anyone Who does not Believe in Second Chances⭐️ P.S- This image was clicked hours later, when I had the courage to regain my strength and ask a local to capture me⭐️