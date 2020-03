View this post on Instagram

This was our first dance block together, i was way too nervous and shy to dance next to you (ofcourse i couldnt do quite an impressive job, given the right excuses) 🤪🐵 happiest b’day baagh you will always be frightening to dance next to, thank you for being so difficult to match upto🐵😜❤️🤗 go crush it this weekend at the box office ronny🔥🔥❤️ @tigerjackieshroff