Balika Vadhu fame Avika gor opens up about her relationship with roadies-fame milind chandwani Says i Found my Love see romantic pics- टीवी सीरियल बालिका वधू में छोटी बहू का किरदार निभाकर फेमस हुई अविका गौर एक बार फिर सुर्खियों में बनी हुई हैं. हाल ही में अविका ने अपनी बॉडी ट्रांसफॉरमेशन वाली कई तस्वीरें सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर की थीं. अब अविका अपनी एक और तस्वीर को लेकर चर्चा में बनी हुई हैं. इस फोटो में वो अपने सपनों के राजकुमार यानी मिलिंद चंदवानी के साथ हाथों में हाथ डाले नज़र आ रही हैं. अविका ने इंस्टा पर एक रोमांटिक फोटो के साथ अपने इस रिश्ते को ऑफिशियल किया है.
अविका ने लिखा- मेरी प्रार्थनाएं सुन ली गई हैं. मुझे मेरी जिंदगी का प्यार मिल गया है. वो मेरा है और मैं उसकी. हम हमेशा चाहते हैं कि कोई ऐसा पार्टनर मिले जो हमें प्यार करे. हमे हमें समझे, विश्वास करे, प्रेरित करे, हमारी आगे बढ़ने में मदद करे और हमारी केयर करे.
La vie en rose. My prayers have been answered. I have found the love of my life! (Shiroo ke alava😂) This kind human is mine. And I’m his.. forever.. We all deserve a partner that understands us, believes in us, inspires us, helps us grow & truly cares for us. But, most of us feel that it’s impossible to find such a partner. So, it feels like a dream, but it’s real! So so so real! I pray for all of you .. I want u all to feel what I’m feeling today.. Utmost joy.. Abundance of love.. My heart is so full and the feeling is precious. I thank God for giving me this experience that’s going to be most important chapter of my life… Haha… Nahi nahi, not getting married or anything so soon… Lekin “log kya kahenge” waale thoughts toh ab jaa chuke hai.. isiliye is pyaar ke baare mein khule aam batana chahti thi.. I feel so blessed that I feel this emotion right now for someone who entered my life with the intention of just making me smile.. Today I can proudly say that this idiot is making my heart smile.. Ufff … challo itne paise mein itna hi milega🤓 isse zayada tareef karungi toh Mr. Chandwani chand tak udega.. 🤪 Well, I’m aware yeh kaafi ganda joke tha, but pura credit goes to his sense of humour! Like they say “sangat ka asar”😜 Challo jao sab khush raho ab 🥰 I love you from the bottom of my heart❤️Thanks for completing me. 😊 @milindchandwani Pc @j.v.d23
Do you ever feel scared of being alone? Scared of your thoughts, your presence? Until last year, I would constantly ponder upon everything wrong with the world, my life & I. So, I always surrounded myself with people to distract myself. I would constantly get a feeling that I was wasting my time, that I could use the time to write, create or learn something new. But, I thought I needed their energy to keep going or I would go down the spiral of negative thoughts again. With a lot of conscious effort & self-preservation, I’ve started to enjoy my own company. Sometimes I write, sometimes I dance/workout & sometimes I just sit with my thoughts, allowing them to wander. Even when I’m with people now, I add energy to the group, I crack silly jokes & I give back as much as I receive. So, I understand your fear. I’ve been there for years, and I urge you to try to spend a few minutes with yourself today. No mobile, no book, just you & your thoughts. Start small, but start soon. 😊 Share your thoughts with me?
अविका ने लिखा, नहीं, नहीं मैं अभी शादी नहीं कर रही हूं. कोई जल्दी भी नहीं है. मैं बस इस प्यार के बारे में खुले आम बात करना चाहती थी. बता दें, अविका ने अपने ट्रांसफॉरमेशन की कहानी शेयर करते हुए कहा था एक रात जब मैंने खुद को आईने में देखा तो मैं रो पड़ी. बड़े हाथ पैर और फूला हुआ पेट देखकर मैं रो पड़ी थी. ये इसलिए हुआ क्योंकि मैंने कुछ भी खाया. कभी भी खाया. मैंने अपने शरीर का सम्मान नहीं किया. इसलिए अब वक्त आ गया था कि मैं अपने शरीर के लिए कुछ करूं