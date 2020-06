View this post on Instagram

There are very few things as magical as watching him transform into a character of your film. I am lucky to have experienced it more than once. Happy birthday @nawazuddin._siddiqui , there is no one quite like you. . . #happybirthday #birthday #nawazuddinsiddiqui #nawazuddin #actor #babumoshaibandookbaaz #babumoshaibandookbaazmovie #bollywood #film