Also Read - चुगलखोर है सारा अली खान, ये हम नहीं कहते...खुद मां और भाई इब्राहिम ने बताया

View this post on Instagram

Am at a loss of words . Speechless. Numb . It all looks unreal .So many memories. Such a lovely person and a dear friend . You always wore that smile everyday , and with such kindness you dealt with everything that came your way . You will be deeply missed.Prayers and Strength to the Family. I still can’t believe Disha you’re gone. Gone too Soon💔