Also Read - घरेलू विवाद में आत्‍महत्‍या का बना चुके थे मन, मोहम्‍मद शमी ने बताई आपबीती, बोले- सुशांत सिंह राजपूत ने... घरेलू विवाद में आत्‍महत्‍या का बना चुके थे मन, मोहम्‍मद शमी ने बताई आपबीती, बोले- सुशांत सिंह राजपूत ने...

View this post on Instagram

Also Read - कैसी थी सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की आर्थिक स्थिति, सामने आई ये जानकारी

Rest in Peace my friend… Shocked and Heartbroken…Still can’t believe it…To star gazing and our endless chats…am going to spot you twinkling bright up there with the rest cause you are and will always be a star my dearest SSR