For me Dattadri Kothur aka Datta is a true #ClimateWarrior and innovator! He has come a long way in discovering his love for making Ganesha idols. Datta believes that the Ganesh festival is the celebration of nature and strongly supports the cause of environment-friendly celebrations. His creation, the @treeganesha is made up of red soil, organic fertilizer, natural colour and seeds… from the elements of nature… and this unique idol is designed to dissolve and grow into a tree. He says “Saving Environment is an Indirect worshiping of Lord Ganesha”. #ClimateWarrior #GaneshChaturthi