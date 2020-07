Also Read - अस्पताल से अमिताभ बच्चन ने किया फैन्स को ट्वीट, धन्यवाद करते हुए कही ये बात

View this post on Instagram

As I turn a year older,all I can think of is how fortunate & grateful I am. To be surrounded by such love and support.To have such incredible people in my life.To be able to follow my passion and have a job that I love.To have the love the audiences give me.To be able to give back and work towards making this world a better place.To have means to protect the ones I love.I am so grateful for everything. With everything happening around us,am so so overwhelmed by the love that everyone has shown..Thank you so much ❤️ #gratitude #thankyou