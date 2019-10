View this post on Instagram

We talk about the hypocrisy of certain celebrities like #HasanMinaj who sell a false narrative of #PeopleofKashmir to create separatist thought process. They don’t know anything about Article 370 but go on to give their advice on it for fake propaganda and panic. #SajidKhan , Mayor of London knew of protests from Pakistani nationals that happened in front of Indian High Commission but didn’t do anything to prevent it as somewhere he believed in promoting the hate & separatist mentality of these Pakistani who had eyes on Kashmir. #payalrohatgi