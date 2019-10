View this post on Instagram

A small sneak peak into what Arti’s weekends looked like outside the #biggboss house..! Which are going to be very different now for the next 3 months..! So as we get into weekend mode..here’s a sweet #throwback moment of Arti & her mother enjoying the weekend in their own fun way..! 😋😊❤ #ArtiKiArmy #biggboss13 #weekendshengians @colorstv @beingsalmankhan @endemol_shine