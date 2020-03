View this post on Instagram

Nothing can be more magical for an actor than to be able to spend quality time on your birthday with the #GodOfActing #RobertDeNiro third year in a row. I am humbled that Mr. De Niro was gracious enough to accept my lunch invitation. It was magnificent. इसको कहते है ‘कुछ भी हो सकता है’ का बाप। Thank you @thepierreny for your hospitality and love. 🙏😍 #Dream #Reality #HappyBirthday