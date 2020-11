View this post on Instagram

Filters are fun ! To get this pic when I started modeling I would probably travel to some exotic place, but these are taken in my living room 😀 . . . Nowadays people look at my old pics and think they are photoshopped. Nature has made us amazing but if we are not aware, technology really makes us forget how to live simply, and to apply our minds to achieve our goal! . . . Recognising that and making the effort to exercise the innate abilities of mind and body is important if we want to stay amazing !! . . . #health #FitnessAddicts #fun #life #filters #raw #happy 📷 @devashishguruji