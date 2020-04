View this post on Instagram

. Damn ! That’s My Dad. . N.E.V.E.R. G.I.V.E.S. U.P. . This is the kind of Resolve and Determination we all need to have to fight in times like these! . . Ps: He’l be 71 this year and works out 2 hours a day. O and he just survived cancer last year. I think the virus should be afraid of him . Very very afraid . . @rakesh_roshan9 . #nevergiveup #stayhome #stayfit #legday #lockdownworkout #dad #nevertooold #foreveryoung #