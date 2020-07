Also Read - कोरोना टेस्ट के लिए भारत में लॉन्च हुआ पहला मोबाइल आई-लैब, प्रतिदिन 25 नमूनों की जांच करने की है क्षमता

View this post on Instagram

Hi everyone , I have been tested Postive for covid 19 .although I have mild symptoms.. I would urge and request everyone whose been with me in close promitixy over the last few days please go and get yourself tested . The Bmc has regularly been in touch and with the doctors guidance I am in self quarantine and I am grateful to them for all their support . Please be safe and take care 😇