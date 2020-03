View this post on Instagram

Yesterday I visited on set of Lal Singh Chadha. Aamir Bhaji showed me some of scenes and songs of ‘Lal Singh Chadha’ . What a performance , another master piece on the way . Director Advait Chandhan done a fabulous job. Especially they have given a huge respect to Turban. Being Punjabi I appreciate and thanks from core of my heart to entire team of Lal Singh Chadha for giving a huge respect to our pride “Turban”. Let’s wait to enjoy Christmas with master piece and thanks to Aamir Bhaji for giving such a warm gesture. I am really blessed to have friend , mentor like Aamir Bhaji. Love u Bhaji 🤗 @_aamirkhan #advaitchandan #lalsinghchaddha #gippygrewal