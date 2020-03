View this post on Instagram

Pre School Graduation Celebrations👨‍🎓 . Ayaan I am soo proud of you for excelling soo well . I wholeheartedly Thank @bodhivalleyschool for teaching the foundation of life to my son. I am so glad as parents we made a good choice by enrolling in this school . Thanks to all the Teachers for making him grounded , and all the helpers for taking care all these years . Thanks to Bodhi Valley School once again . Proud and Memorable Day !