#RIP🙏 Bollywood actor Faraaz Khan, who has suffered three consecutive seizures owing to a herpes infection in his brain, passed away earlier today. Pooja Bhatt, who was continuously in touch with him, broke the news today: “With a heavy heart I break the news that #FaraazKhan has left us for what I believe, is a better place. Gratitude to all for your help & good wishes when he needed it most. Please keep his family in your thoughts & prayers. The void he has left behind will be impossible to fill”, Pooja Bhatt shared . . #faraazkhan