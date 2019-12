View this post on Instagram

“I feel everything and everything feels me.” Once you’re on the spiritual journey, you will start to see a sign in everything, everyone and in every situation ……Don’t dismiss the synchronicity of what is happening right now finding it’s way to your life at just this moment. There are no coincidences in this Universe, only convergences of Will, Intent and Experience. #nealedonaldwalsch #whenyoubegintounderstand #youfeeleverything #seethesignsaroundyou #synchronicity #therearenocoincidences #myspiritualjourney #sangeetabijlani #bijlistrikesblog #pix @jayeshoo