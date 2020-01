View this post on Instagram

A glimpse of Damaged 2. Season premieres 14th Jan 2020 on @hungama_play . . #Repost @hungama_play with @get_repost ・・・ Back with a bang! 😎 The new season of Hungama Play’s original show – Damaged – a psychological crime drama starring @realhinakhan and @adhyayansuman is set to release on 14th January. #Damaged2