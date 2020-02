View this post on Instagram

Someone send help, I don’t know how to keep calm. ♥️♥️ We are so proud of Asim from just being a background actor to this…you earned it all. ♥️ . #asimriazfever #asimsquad #asimwinninghearts #asimriaz #biggboss13 #bb13 #colorstv #salmankhan #viewerschoiceasim #unitedbyasim #unstoppableasim #kingasim #weloveasimriaz #ForeverWithAsim #jacquelinefernandez