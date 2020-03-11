View this post on Instagram

BIGGG NEWS… #JackkyBhagnani and #JunoChopra join hands to remake Ravi Chopra’s 1980 multi-starrer #TheBurningTrain… The director as well as the lead cast will be announced shortly… Will go on floors later this year. #TheBurningTrain starred the biggest names then: #Dharmendra, #HemaMalini, #VinodKhanna, #ParveenBabi, #Jeetendra, #NeetuSingh, #VinodMehra and #Danny… The 70mm prints were made in #LosAngeles [#USA], while the soundtrack [#RDBurman] has tremendous recall value. After #Ittefaq and #PatiPatniAurWoh, #TheBurningTrain will be the third remake by the #Chopras… The #Bhagnanis have just released #JawaaniJaaneman, while #CoolieNo1 [#VarunDhawan, #SaraAliKhan] and #BellBottom [#AkshayKumar] are in the pipeline.