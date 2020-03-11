नई दिल्ली: 1980 में आई धर्मेंद्र और हेमा मालिनी की सुपरहिट फिल्म ‘द बर्निंग ट्रेन’ आज भी लोगों के ज़हन में है. ऐसे में अब इस फिल्म का सीक्वल बनने जा रहा है. इस फिल्म के सीक्वल में जैकी भगनानी और जूनो चोपड़ा होंगे. इस फिल्म की शूटिंग जल्द ही शुरु हो जाएगी. 1980 में आई द बर्निंग ट्रेन में धमेंद्र के अलावा विनोद खन्न, जितेंद्र और डैनी ने भी मुख्य भूमिका निभाई थी.
फिल्म एनसिल्ट तरण आदर्श ने अपने सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट से इस बात की जानकारी दी है. उन्होंने एक पोस्ट शेयर कर लिखा- ‘रवि चोपड़ा के निर्देशन में 1980 में बनी फिल्म ‘द बर्निंग ट्रेन’ का सीक्वल जैकी भगनानी और जूनो चोपड़ा बनाने वाले हैं. इन दिनों फिल्म की स्क्रिप्ट और कास्टिंग का काम किया जा रहा है, वहीं इस फिल्म के लिए डायरेक्टर की भी तलाश की जा रही है. जल्द ही ये काम पूरा हो जाएगा और फरि शूटिंग का काम शुरू होगा.’
1980 में आई यह इस फिल्म में धर्मेंद्र, हेमा मालिनी, विनोद खन्ना, जितेंद्र, नीतू सिंह आदि जलती हुई ट्रेन से लोगों को सुरक्षित निकालते हैं. डैनी फिल्म में विलेन बने थे जो साजिशन ट्रेन में आग लगा देते हैं.