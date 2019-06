View this post on Instagram

She was his addiction, his obsession, and his love. #KabirSingh Link in bio… . . @kiaraaliaadvani @sandeepreddy.vanga @its_bhushankumar @muradkhetani #KrishanKumar @ashwinvarde @santha_dop @filmykothari @tseries.official @kabirsinghmovie @cine1studios