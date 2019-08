View this post on Instagram

This is a gota appreciation post. Gota is crafted using an appliqué technique with a strip of gold or silver or various other coloured ribbons of different widths woven in a satin or twill weave. This age-old and incredible technique is a gift of our incredibly talented craftsmen, who are working day and night to create such wearable art. We at Team Kangana Ranaut love the fact that our Queen believes in supporting fashion that is a celebration of handwork and true craft. Spotted her arriving from Jaipur in what could easily be defined as a truly iconic gota salwar salwar look. Fun fact: The suit was sourced locally from the indie stores in Jaipur.