Also Read - 'मेरी नहीं तो किसी की नहीं' कहकर तौसीफ ने निकिता के सीने में मारी गोली, कंगना बोली- एनकाउंटर करो!

View this post on Instagram

One thing I miss the most about Mumbai is horse back riding every other morning in race course, I have never been a sports person but I find meditative partnership with my horse, being one with another being is such as exhilarating experience – KR