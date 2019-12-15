View this post on Instagram

Wishing a very very happy birthday to the woman who changed my life and turned it into a fairytale …. cannot wish for anything less than the best of both worlds for you jaan. Mere words aren’t enough for me to tell you how much i love you or what you mean to me but i will say this, “You Make Me Want Myself To Become A Better Person Only So That I Can be Worthy Of Having You”. Wish you all you luck in the world. Love you for this lifetime and the rest to come. @ankzbhargava you are the priceless Award that God Rewarded me with.