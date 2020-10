View this post on Instagram

Once upon a time there was a girl named Beboo and a boy named Saifu. They both loved spaghetti and wine… and lived happily ever after. 😉 Now you guys know the key to a happy marriage 🤣🤣🎈🎈💯💯❤️ On that note, happy anniversary SAKP… here’s to eternity and beyond ❤️❤️