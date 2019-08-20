फेमस क्विज शो कौन बनेगा करोड़पति का 11 वां सीजन सोमवार रात से शुरु होगा. शो की ओपनिंग के वक्त अमिताभ बच्चन ने ‘विश्वास पर अड़े रहो’ कविता सुनाकर की. इस प्रोग्राम के 65 एपिसोड टेलिकास्ट होंगे जो कि 13 हफ्ते तक चलेंगे. केबीसी सोमवार से गुरुवार तक सोनी टेलिविजन पर 9 बजे से 10.30 तक आएगा.

KBC season 11 के हाईलाइट्स इस तरह हैं-

-बिग बी ने सबसे पहले सेकेंड राउंड Fastest Finger First करवाया जिसमें रायपुर की रहने वाली चित्रलेखा राठौर ने सबसे पहला स्थान पाया. चित्रलेखा ने सात प्रश्नों के उत्तर दिए और 40,000. रुपए जीते. वहीं 11वें सीजन के सबसे पहले कंटेस्टंट अनिल रमेशभाई गुजरात के एक शहर से हैं. अनिल एक जिम ट्रैनर रह चुके हैं.

Question 9

For Rs 160000Of the following animals, whose milk contains the most fat?

a) Camel b) Cow c) Buffalo d) GoatAns. c) Buffalo

Question 8

For Rs 80000What is the name of the character played by Priyanka Chopra in the film Bajirao Mastani?

a) Meerabai b) Kashibai c) Rukmanibai d) SitabaiAns. b) Kashibai

Question 7

For Rs 40000Which of these Indus valley civilisation sites is not situated in Gujarat?

a) Lothal b) Rangpur c) Dholavira d) RakhigarhiAns d) Rakhigarhi

By now, Anil is down by three lifelines

Question 6

For Rs 20000Which actor’s voice is this? (*sound plays in the background*)

a) Dev Anand b) Salim Khan c) Kamal Haasan d) Kader Khan

Question 5

For Rs 10000Where in the human body can you find the Deltoid muscles?

a) Shoulder b) Back c) Foot d) ForearmAns. a) Shoulder

Question 4

For Rs 5000According to Indian belief, what is Kalpataru or Parijat?

a) Wish-fulfilling tree b) Wish-fulfilling cow c) High speed chariot d) Indra’s horseAns. a) Wish-fulfilling tree

Question 3

For Rs 3000What was this much publicised fan of the Indian cricket team called by the media?

a) Super Dadi b) Desi Dadi c) Shooter Dadi d) Praying DadiAns. a) Super Dadi

Question 2

For Rs 2000What do you get if you add up the numbers in the Hindi saying ‘Nau do gyarah hona‘?

a) 9 b) 22 c) 11 d) 13Ans. b) 22

Question 1

For Rs 1000What is the name of the place that comes in this movie title,

Manikarnika: The Queen of…

a) Gwalior b) Mandu c) Kashi d) JhansiAns. d) Jhansi

बता दें, एक लाख 60 हज़ार रुपए के लिए दसवां सवाल अनिल से पूछा गया – कौन सी टीम ने टी 20 अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट में 278 रन का विश्व रिकॉर्ड बनाया है.

सही उत्तर- अफगानिस्तान

अनिल रमेशभाई ने इस सवाल का गलत जवाब दिया जिसकी वजह से वे एलिमिनेट हो गए. बता दें ‘कौन बनगा करोड़पति’ का पहला सीजन 3 जुलाई साल 2000 में आया था और अमिताभ बच्चन ने पहली बार किसी टेलीविजन शो को होस्ट किया था.

बॉलीवुड और मनोरंजन जगत की ताजा ख़बरें जानने के लिए जुड़े रहें India.com के साथ.