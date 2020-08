Also Read - इतना शानदार है अनिल कपूर का बंगला, रिया और हर्षवर्धन ने दिखाया फेवरेट कोना, देखिए तस्वीरें...

View this post on Instagram

Happy birthday Kishore da! 💛 #KishoreKumar This video was shot in July 2018, Krakow, Poland. We were shooting the climax of Andhadhun and @akshayvarma04 and I jammed in between shots, as usual.