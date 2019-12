View this post on Instagram

Happiest birthday Nupsuuu!!! @nupursanon You i love you beyond words.. ❤️you’re my friend, my favorite entertainer, my buddy, my bro, my child and sometimes i-can-judge-people-better kinda mummy too! i’ll always be protective about u no matter how grown up u become!! I wish you all the happiness in the world.. #Filhall enjoy this journey💁🏻‍♀️.. may you get everything u’ve been praying for.. and more.. May this year be dreamlike and the best you’ve had till now!! Keep smiling my baby! 😘😘🤗❤️ Had to post this fanmade video.. its perfect! thanks @kritixsanon for making this sweettestt video!