Also Read - कोरोना महामारी के बीच इस चीज़ को मिस कर रही हैं माधुरी दीक्षित, पोस्ट शेयर कर बोलीं- याद आ रही है...

View this post on Instagram

#29YearsOfSaajan After reading the script of this film, I instantly decided to be a part of it. The story was romantic, the dialogues were poetic and the music was brilliant! 🎬