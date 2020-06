View this post on Instagram

I am naked, naked, naked, I am naked as silence between words of love, and all my wounds come form love, from loving… will I once again comb my hair with wind? will I ever again plant pansies in the garden and set geraniums in the sky outside the window? will I ever again dance on wine glasses will the doorbell call me again toward a voice’s expectation? I said to Mother, It’s all over now. I said, Things always happen before one thinks; we have to send condolences to the obituary page….. Window by #foroghfarokhzad #رومینا_اشرفی #رومینا_اشرفی_قربانی_آبرو