Spending a lot of quality time with my mother both of us at home in self quarantine. Over tea we discuss and watch our favourite classic films and songs . Listening to her stories of her growing years takes me back to my childhood days where she use to tell me a lot about punjab and we also discuss my passion for films since the age of 6 .She was reminding me how I use to watch her get ready and would be most interested in her clothes and watching her get ready in the most simplistic way but always correct about her hair and her clothes it’s from her that I get being particular about my hair to proper clothes .. She doesn’t like the fact that I am always wearing black or navy blue and wants to see me in colours cse of her wearing a kurta as she has asked me to . She is a huge influence on me for being honest and whatever situation seeing positivity .. she misses my father a lot as 65 years of togetherness can’t be forgotten and we remember him everyday but it’s this very special time that I am getting with her almost after 30 years of working is very precious to me .. #stayhome #stayhealthy #staysafe