Some memories of making a film don’t leave you!! 1971 is that film.winner of 2 national awards !! Loved every moment on the location in manali in extreme winter …almost lost my life twice…can’t forget those 60 days of filming!!Written by piyush mishra directed by Amrit sagar manav and deepak made their debut with this one. #proudofthefilm #filmography #prisonersofwar #rohtangpass13050feet #kumudmishra @ravikishann @manavkaul @deepakdobriyal1 #amritsagar #motisagar #kunalsound @shamkaushal09 #piyushmishra #studio18