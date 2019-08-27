View this post on Instagram

!!FOR ALL MY DESIS!!- This ones especially for you. and to all my people living in fear… In honor of #worldbreastfeedingweek I was asked and humbly accepted to share my life story with @browngirlmag titled SHAYOON MENDELUK: STORY OF A BROWN GIRL WHO DID EVERYTHING A BROWN GIRL IS TOLD SHE SHOULDNT (f*****g love this) Being of South Asian descent- I speak about letting go of your fear and living your life for YOU, Not your parents, not anyone else. Some parts of the interview: “Living in fear causes and manifests into illness and disease. Fear is a disease. You don’t have to be pressured into a career, a relationship or any of that bs because your parents want that for you. It’s emotional blackmail. Do you, do what makes you happy or you will live the life you’re trying to escape forever. If you’re gay, come out. If you’re unhappy change your life. We make shi* so complicated sometimes. But guess what? You hold the power to EVERYTHING. Your mind and body is the strongest thing you have, and when trained and used properly, can generate anything you want.” “Don’t worry about the past, or the future because they don’t f****** exist. Find your purpose. The purpose of life is to live your purpose!! Heal, grow, and then help others do the same!” Please click the link in my bio to read more! My beautiful lengha is by @papadontpreachbyshubhika my stunning jewelry is @samreenvance Shot by @mendeluk makeup @elevateibiza #ibiza #shayoon #shayoonmendeluk #browngirlmag #browngirl #desi #pakistani #indian #india #pakistan #heal #normalizebreastfeeding #breastfeeding #breastfeedinginpublic #breastfeedingmom #breakingnews #ibiza #spain #healing #breastfeedingawareness #browngirls #love #awaken #thelightforcecenter