हमारे देश में एक मां को खुले में बच्चे को दूध पिलाना सही नहीं समझा जाता है. एक मां इसमें शर्मिंदगी महसूस करे या ना करे लेकिन लोगों की निगाहें उन्हें ऐसा करने पर मजबूर कर देती हैं. कुछ लोग खुले में स्तनपान करना अश्लील प्रदर्शन समझते हैं. वे इस बात को भी भूल जाते हैं कि मातृत्व को इससे कोई लेना देना नहीं होता है कि लोग क्या कहेंगे. वो तो बस अपने बच्चे की भूख तृप्त करके आनंद प्राप्त करना चाहती है. एक कहावत है ना अश्लीलता को आपकी आंखों में होती है. इसका शरीर से क्या मतलब. बता दें, मशहूर मॉडर्न फैशन ब्लॉगर शायून मेंडेलुक ने भी ऐसा ही कुछ किया है. शायून ने खुले आसमां तले अपने बच्चे को ब्रेस्ट फीडिंग करते हुए फोटोशूट करवाया है. जिसका मकसद इस मुद्दे पर मिथ दूर करना है.

PICS: ईशा गुप्ता ने शेयर की सुपर हॉट तस्वीर, लोगों ने कहा- कयामत हो

 

View this post on Instagram

 

!!FOR ALL MY DESIS!!- This ones especially for you. and to all my people living in fear… In honor of #worldbreastfeedingweek I was asked and humbly accepted to share my life story with @browngirlmag titled SHAYOON MENDELUK: STORY OF A BROWN GIRL WHO DID EVERYTHING A BROWN GIRL IS TOLD SHE SHOULDNT (f*****g love this) Being of South Asian descent- I speak about letting go of your fear and living your life for YOU, Not your parents, not anyone else. Some parts of the interview: “Living in fear causes and manifests into illness and disease. Fear is a disease. You don’t have to be pressured into a career, a relationship or any of that bs because your parents want that for you. It’s emotional blackmail. Do you, do what makes you happy or you will live the life you’re trying to escape forever. If you’re gay, come out. If you’re unhappy change your life. We make shi* so complicated sometimes. But guess what? You hold the power to EVERYTHING. Your mind and body is the strongest thing you have, and when trained and used properly, can generate anything you want.” “Don’t worry about the past, or the future because they don’t f****** exist. Find your purpose. The purpose of life is to live your purpose!! Heal, grow, and then help others do the same!” Please click the link in my bio to read more! My beautiful lengha is by @papadontpreachbyshubhika my stunning jewelry is @samreenvance Shot by @mendeluk makeup @elevateibiza #ibiza #shayoon #shayoonmendeluk #browngirlmag #browngirl #desi #pakistani #indian #india #pakistan #heal #normalizebreastfeeding #breastfeeding #breastfeedinginpublic #breastfeedingmom #breakingnews #ibiza #spain #healing #breastfeedingawareness #browngirls #love #awaken #thelightforcecenter

A post shared by Shayoon Mendeluk (@shayoon_) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Did you know.. “All the eggs a woman will ever carry form in her ovaries while she is a four-month-old fetus in the womb of her mother. This means our cellular life as an egg begins in the womb of our grandmother. Each of us spent five months in our grandmothers womb, and she in turn formed in the womb of her grandmother. We vibrate to the rhythm of our mothers blood before she herself is born, and this pulse is the thread of blood that runs all the way back through the grandmothers to the first mother.” -Layne Redmond, When The Drummers Were Women . . . #breastfeeding #breastfeedinginpublic #publicbreastfeeding #breastmilk #breastfeedingmama #normalizebreastfeeding #motherhood #healing #ancestors #ibiza Thanks for the pic @alyona_rosenkova ♥️

A post shared by Shayoon Mendeluk (@shayoon_) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

In 2018 I achieved more than I ever have. Most importantly I gave birth to my son Ayaah. Regardless of my hard recovery and not being able to walk properly for almost 5 months, I didn’t let anything stop me from adventuring. I took him on 45 flights around the world. We swam in different seas, rode camels, played in the snow, put our feet in the dirt, caught hundreds of sunsets and most importantly we lived. To the fullest. This photo is one of my favorites because after two days of driving we finally reached the Sahara. To all you mothers and all you beautiful people out there…the distance of where you want to go and where you are now is only as great as you think it to be. Don’t let anything stop you!! Happy New Year. I wish everyone so much love and happiness!! 2019 let’s go!! Where should we go next? . . . #sahara #saharadesert #morocco #normalizebreastfeeding #breastfeeding #breastfeedingmama #breastfeedingmom #breastfeedinginpublic #luxurycamping #camping #desert #desertcamping #desertcamp

A post shared by Shayoon Mendeluk (@shayoon_) on


शायून खुले में बच्चे को दूध पिलाते हुए ये बताना चाहती हैं कि ये कोई शर्मिंदगी का विषय नहीं है. शायून मॉडल के साथ-साथ लेखिका भी हैं. स्तनपान बहुत ही सामान्य और प्राकृतिक है. और अगर ऐसा देखकर किसी को दिक्कत होती है तो ये उनकी प्रॉब्लम है एक मां की नहीं.

 

बॉलीवुड और मनोरंजन जगत की ताजा ख़बरें जानने के लिए जुड़े रहें  India.com के साथ