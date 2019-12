View this post on Instagram

Actress @MonajSingh tied the knot with investment banker Shyam Gopalan in Mumbai. After a fun bachelorette in Goa, Mona of 'Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin' tied the knot in a close-knit affair; only her family and close friends including @GauravGera, @kapooraashish, #RajeshKhera and @RakshandaK27 were part of the intimate celebrations in Juhu.