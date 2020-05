Also Read - Covid-19 Lockdown: गर्लफ्रेंड के साथ टाइम बिता रहे हैं रिषभ पंत, तस्वीरें देख आप भी कहेंगे- ऐसा हो तो कौन उबेगा?

View this post on Instagram

Another story comes to an end.. I’d like to take a moment and Thank every one who believed in me @atifcam @muskan_bajaj02081987 @karishmajain92 @riaa2907 @gulenaghmakhan thank you so much ma’am for making me a part of this milestone and giving me a chance to re-visit my childhood once again as #Appu . Thank you @aslimonalisa for being so supportive and sweet i still remember our first shoot together you were tensed you had a flight to catch and shooting all night yet there was no strain on your head.. thank you for being #MadhuDi for My Appu.. Thank you @shrutiisharmaa for being an amazing co-star it was a pleasure working with you although we didn’t speak much.. but our scenes said everything.. thank you all the supporting cast @monal_jagtani @reemaworah @anjaligupta007 I didn’t get a chance to share screen space with you @sumitkaul10 that’s something to feel bad about thank you too all the #nazar fans who loved us.. supported us.. my wishes to all.. love to all.. until next time, Yours, Sheezan Mohd