View this post on Instagram

This goes to show that when people unify for a certain cause with all the passion, belief and intent, the effect it concur’s can overtake the biggest of societal power bridled entities! My faith is restored in the judiciary system and in the justice. My faith is restored in the people and their power! A step closer to that starry night! #satyamevjayate #sushantsinghrajput #ourfellowamphibian #justiceforsushant #cbitakesover