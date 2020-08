View this post on Instagram

So so very touched by this event. Feeling so elevated and positivity is surrounding all of us. Thanks to everyone who helped organize it and to the extended family who joined and made this a divine experience. People from more than 101 countries joined in. Doesn’t matter it was Muslim, Hindu or Christian, they were all chanting Gayatri mantra for our beloved Sushant. 🙏❤️🙏 #warriors4ssr #justiceforsushanthsinghrajput #cbiforssr #godiswithus